    Cognizant's gains could come at Indian IT's expense

    Order bookings rose 28 percent in March quarter, highest in a year. Its growth may up competitive pressures for domestic companies

    R. Sree Ram
    May 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S

    Highlights The new CEO’s efforts to improve deal win momentum is bearing fruit  Last quarter Cognizant won four large projects with contract value of more than $100 million each  The renewed focus on large orders, growth can raise competition for local firms  With global economic slowdown IT firms will find it difficult to pass on the input cost increases Nasdaq-listed IT services major Cognizant reported its strongest order inflows in at least a year. Order bookings in the March 2023 quarter grew 28 percent...

