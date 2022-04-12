English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Coal’s improving longevity fuels Adani Power stock revival

    The stock has risen from Rs 35 in June-July 2020 to Rs 231 now

    R. Sree Ram
    April 12, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    Coal’s improving longevity fuels Adani Power stock revival

    When the board and shareholders of Adani Power approved the delisting of the company’s shares in June-July 2020 the stock was trading at Rs 35. The company’s finances were in a quagmire and it was losing money for a long time. As investors began to attribute greater importance to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors Adani Power’s promoters felt it best to take the thermal power producer private. Fast-forward to the present and the stock has become a topic of discussion among...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity investors keep the faith against all odds

      Apr 11, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: KVB’s growing profile, IMF paper and free food, the plane truth, RBI survey does some hard talk and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers