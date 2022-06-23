Clouds over steel stocks have darkened

(Image: Shutterstock)

Iron ore prices are sending a signal that distress may lie ahead for the steel sector. The industry outlook had already dulled in 2022 due to a series of setbacks, including rising energy costs, China’s real estate slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on demand and central banks hitting the brakes on easy monetary policy, a course correction that will slow the world economy. But all of this was already known. In fact, in India, matters had turned worse after the government imposed...