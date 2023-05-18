Closing the stable door after AI has bolted...

While policy makers in different countries think they can create regulations to stop AI, the sad truth is that now AI tools are influencing elections and formation of government.

Highlights Most of those now calling authorities to help regulate the AI fire were the ones who lit and fanned it You cannot regulate a Hydra-headed Beast that draws power from the data flowing in the interconnected digital world and has already developed the capabilities of teaching itself without fresh human intervention AI has not only learnt how to teach itself new tricks without any human intervention, it has also developed the capability to create its own data Creating fake content with Generative...