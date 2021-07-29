MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

China's tech crackdown unlikely to cause much damage

While the immediate damage may be curtailed to some extent, what is the guarantee that China will not change the rules of the game again? 

Shishir Asthana
July 29, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
China's tech crackdown unlikely to cause much damage

People attend a ceremony marking the opening of iron ore futures to foreign investors, at Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. (REUTERS)

After rattling the commodity market, China has now shaken the equity markets. The Chinese government's attack on Big Tech continues unabated, giving the market the jitters. It seems the biggest technology players in the country are being hand-picked to toe the government’s line. Though the market is not appreciating the action of the Chinese government, there is a reason behind the madness as this article in Moneycontrol argues. Whatever the reasoning of the Chinese government, the market does not like uncertainty. Sudden changes in...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech sneezes, Indian market catches a cold

    Jul 28, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The brewing tech trouble, Fed’s roll of dice, the Byju interview, IndiGo on growth runway, Rolex Rings IPO, China’s steel headache, US’ liquidity issue, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers