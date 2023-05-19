China’s shaky recovery and how it impacts Indian investors 

As COVID struck in 2020, all major economies stumbled. Since then, macroeconomic, geopolitical, and supply-chain shocks have kept global growth in check. Export growth has been muted across countries due to high inflation and fears of recession in the US and Europe. Amidst this environment of doom and gloom, China’s export growth has been particularly impacted. The COVID crisis had triggered a trend away from China’s volatile, opaque, and exploitative business environment. This trend has not abated yet, as is indicated...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama
May 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lead prices set to rise as supply weakens, it might be too late for authorities...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers