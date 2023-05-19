China’s shaky recovery and how it impacts Indian investors 

China is a major consumer as well as producer. As the global economy was counting on China’s growth recovery, any hitch in China is expected to drag down global growth as well.

As COVID struck in 2020, all major economies stumbled. Since then, macroeconomic, geopolitical, and supply-chain shocks have kept global growth in check. Export growth has been muted across countries due to high inflation and fears of recession in the US and Europe. Amidst this environment of doom and gloom, China’s export growth has been particularly impacted. The COVID crisis had triggered a trend away from China’s volatile, opaque, and exploitative business environment. This trend has not abated yet, as is indicated...