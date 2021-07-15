China’s growth slows as pandemic fears persist
If China continues to chug along, it could signal a sustained recovery for the US and other nations now bouncing back from their pandemic lows
July 15, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Medical workers inoculate students with a COVID-19 vaccine at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China (Image: China Daily via Reuters)
Keith Bradsher
BEIJING — After a year of leading the global economy out of the pandemic slump, China’s growth is now starting to level off, as the world tries to digest whether the country’s recovery will continue or peter out.
The signs are mixed, with consumers and companies showing signs of both weakness and strength. The rising cost of raw materials is eating into the profits of factories and retailers, while exports remain strong. People are shopping more, but small businesses...