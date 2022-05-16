China’s economic activity plummets as COVID lockdowns hit growth

May 16, 2022 / 12:18 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Image: Reuters)

Thomas Hale in Hong Kong China’s economic activity contracted sharply in April as a wave of lockdowns across the country posed the most significant challenge to its growth prospects since COVID-19 emerged over two years ago. Retail sales, the country’s main gauge of consumer activity which had already entered contraction in March, slumped 11.1 per cent year on year, compared with forecasts of a 6.6 per cent fall from economists polled by Bloomberg. Industrial production, which underpinned China’s rapid economic recovery from...