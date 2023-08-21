China’s confidence deficit

Aug 21, 2023 / 12:42 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

China’s soft consumption numbers evoke Keynes’ paradox of thrift, in which precautionary high savings in a downturn hurt demand further, encouraging still more savings.

Ethan Wu “The village elder once told me that if your pig, even after laxatives and an enema, just can’t defecate, you should check if it’s because you forgot to feed it.” This crude joke, making the rounds on Chinese social media, sums up the bizarre situation the Chinese economy is in. Faced with sagging demand and a teetering property sector, Chinese authorities have tried nearly everything. They have cut lending rates, mortgage rates, business taxes, stock-trading fees and even admission costs...