China’s confidence deficit

Ethan Wu “The village elder once told me that if your pig, even after laxatives and an enema, just can’t defecate, you should check if it’s because you forgot to feed it.” This crude joke, making the rounds on Chinese social media, sums up the bizarre situation the Chinese economy is in. Faced with sagging demand and a teetering property sector, Chinese authorities have tried nearly everything. They have cut lending rates, mortgage rates, business taxes, stock-trading fees and even admission costs...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI forecasts and butterflies
Aug 18, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market reaction to July inflation data, the war over submarine cables, Indian c...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers