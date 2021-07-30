MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

China lays down challenge to the West on crypto

Governments and private sector must adopt more unified approach in response to Beijing

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 30, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
China lays down challenge to the West on crypto

Mohamed El-Erian The time has come for more western governments to stop dismissing the crypto revolution as some mix of illicit payments schemes and reckless financial speculation. Instead, they should be more open to embracing the innovations of crypto and channelling them in a better direction for finance, the economy and society at large. At the same time, crypto supporters need to recognise the growing systemic consequences of the continuing and future disruptions, deepening their engagement on regulatory and energy issues. They...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed shows its cards to avert a taper tantrum

    Jul 29, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed’s taper maths, economy and stress points, Maruti Q1 takes a knock, Elon Musk’s India dreams, nature’s fury, road ahead for Bitcoin investors, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers