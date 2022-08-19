English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: What To Do If Global Commodities Market Revives?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China, commodities, and the Indian stock market

    If the rate-cuts and fund-injection are able to pull the Chinese economy back on track, commodity prices can be expected to remain elevated. A lot will hinge on how the rest of the world performs 

    Ananya Roy
    August 19, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    China, commodities, and the Indian stock market

    (Representative image) Rallying commodities can be considered the harbingers of economic growth, and thus, act as a cue for the next leg of the bull run in stock markets

    Commodities have taken over the news in recent times. They have been on a roller-coaster ride, and have taken the global economy along - through the ups and downs. After correcting by more than 30% when the pandemic first hit, loose monetary policy around the globe led to a steep reversal as commodities rallied by nearly 200% in two years. Quite understandably, this sent most major economies reeling under skyrocketing inflation which reached multi-decade highs. As the recovery in growth...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | View from atop the 60K peak

      Aug 18, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Misuse of police, bright spots on recovery radar, the metal blues, green code for startups, politics behind freebie politics and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers