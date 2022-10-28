‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk has become a social media mogul. What’s next?

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:31 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Elon Musk. (File image)

Hannah Murphy in San Francisco Elon Musk has emerged from the battle over his $44bn takeover of Twitter to face an even more daunting task: trying to fix the social media platform he claims to love. As the deal closed late on Thursday, a new era began for one of the most powerful communication tools to come out of Silicon Valley — but also for Musk himself, who can now add ‘social media mogul’ to his curriculum vitae. The change in ownership...