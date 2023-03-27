English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the day | Why the govt wants you to pay more tax

    The amount lost to various tax incentives given to individuals has risen over the years. The 2023 Budget too has budgeted Rs 38000 crore as loss due to direct tax proposals

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 27, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
    Chart of the day | Why the govt wants you to pay more tax

    The government’s direct tax proposals meant foregoing revenue of an estimated Rs 38000 crore at the gross level.

    What prompted the government to change its mind on the taxation of debt funds in such a short window—barely two months from when the Budget was presented—is not clear. A partial even if simplistic answer can be found by asking a question: Does the government believe that people are paying less tax than they should? One way to get an answer is to see the benefits availed by individuals in the form of tax incentives, data on which is made...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State

      Mar 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's pause a clue to investors, layoffs a sign of structural slowdown in busin...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers