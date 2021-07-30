Chart of the Day | Why it’s best to ignore IMF’s growth forecasts for India

IMF

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its projections for India’s GDP growth in 2021-22 to 9.5 per cent, from 12.5 per cent earlier. That’s in line with what other institutions/analysts have done, after the second wave hit India. In fact, the IMF’s growth projections need to be taken with a healthy dose of salt, especially in these COVID-19-infested times. (image) Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart. It shows the IMF’s growth estimates/projections for India at various times, starting from...