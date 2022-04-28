English
    Chart of the Day | Where does India stand on the misery index?

    The data show Japan has the best score on the misery index while Turkey has the worst

    Manas Chakravarty
    April 28, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    The sum of the retail inflation and unemployment rate is known as the ‘misery index’, earlier known as the Economic Discomfort Index. The index was originally created by economist Arthur Okun, who was a member of US president Lyndon Johnson’s Council of Economic Advisors, to provide the president with a quick take on the economy. The accompanying chart shows where India stands on the misery index at present, taking the government’s retail inflation numbers and the CMIE’s unemployment estimates. For...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers