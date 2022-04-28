Chart of the Day | Where does India stand on the misery index?

(Image: Shutterstock)

The sum of the retail inflation and unemployment rate is known as the ‘misery index’, earlier known as the Economic Discomfort Index. The index was originally created by economist Arthur Okun, who was a member of US president Lyndon Johnson’s Council of Economic Advisors, to provide the president with a quick take on the economy. The accompanying chart shows where India stands on the misery index at present, taking the government’s retail inflation numbers and the CMIE’s unemployment estimates. For...