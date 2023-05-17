English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: What is triggering luxury apartment sales?

    The luxury home buying rush has more to do with the Modi Government’s proposal to cap the deduction on capital gains on investments in residential houses to Rs 10 crore than anything else

    Shishir Asthana
    Chart of the Day: What is triggering luxury apartment sales?

    Affordable housing had led the growth in the housing sector over the last few years, but a sharp growth in luxury housing is being read as a sign of improving affordability.

    The real estate sector, especially the residential, is on fire. Homes sold in FY23 touched Rs 3.47 lakh crore, an annual growth of 48 percent. 3.79 lakh units were sold during the year, a growth of 36 percent over the previous year. The top seven cities recorded a growth of between 24 percent to 77 percent in the total value of houses sold. The record growth has come at a time when interest rates on housing loans are high and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The worrying reasons behind disinflation and declining exports

      May 16, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's pharma sector sees steady growth, central banks start hoarding gold, mi...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers