Chart of the Day: What is triggering luxury apartment sales?

Affordable housing had led the growth in the housing sector over the last few years, but a sharp growth in luxury housing is being read as a sign of improving affordability.

The real estate sector, especially the residential, is on fire. Homes sold in FY23 touched Rs 3.47 lakh crore, an annual growth of 48 percent. 3.79 lakh units were sold during the year, a growth of 36 percent over the previous year. The top seven cities recorded a growth of between 24 percent to 77 percent in the total value of houses sold. The record growth has come at a time when interest rates on housing loans are high and...