Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

The full effect of the Russia-Ukraine war became visible in global food prices in March. The FAO Food Price Index rose by a sharp 33.6 percent over a year ago, and by 12.6 percent over February, as prices of edible oils and cereals rose sharply, by 37.3 percent and 56.1 percent over a year ago. Dairy prices rose by a relatively milder level of 23.6 percent while sugar was up 22.6 percent. The cereal index rose mainly due to wheat...