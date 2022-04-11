English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

    The Russia-Ukraine war resulted in the FAO Food Price Index jump by a third over a year ago

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    April 11, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

    (Representative Image)

    The full effect of the Russia-Ukraine war became visible in global food prices in March. The FAO Food Price Index rose by a sharp 33.6 percent over a year ago, and by 12.6 percent over February, as prices of edible oils and cereals rose sharply, by 37.3 percent and 56.1 percent over a year ago. Dairy prices rose by a relatively milder level of 23.6 percent while sugar was up 22.6 percent. The cereal index rose mainly due to wheat...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fledgling Hawk

      Apr 8, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-growth bet, Weekly Tactical Pick, Sri Lanka’s descent, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers