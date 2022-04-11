Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

The full effect of the Russia-Ukraine war became visible in global food prices in March. The FAO Food Price Index rose by a sharp 33.6 percent over a year ago, and by 12.6 percent over February, as prices of edible oils and cereals rose sharply, by 37.3 percent and 56.1 percent over a year ago. Dairy prices rose by a relatively milder level of 23.6 percent while sugar was up 22.6 percent. The cereal index rose mainly due to wheat...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fledgling Hawk
Apr 8, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-growth bet, Weekly Tactical Pick, Sri Lanka’s descent, Personal Finance and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers