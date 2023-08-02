Chart of the Day : Trouble in commercial realty space

(image) Commercial Realty The effect of a slowdown in the global IT sector is visible in the real estate sector in India, especially commercial real estate. Though service sector exports from India have increased, it is not able to match the speed of growth of the supply of commercial real estate. According to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, demand for office space leasing, in top cities, fell by a whopping 36 percent in the second quarter of calendar year 2023....