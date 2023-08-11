English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: The message from RBI’s surveys

    Consumers are feeling a little put out by the persistent inflation. Indians are still pessimistic about employment prospects and the optimism for one-year ahead prospects have dimmed too

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    August 11, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: The message from RBI’s surveys

    The message from the RBI surveys

    In the latest monetary policy statement on August 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged the risks from persistent high food inflation leading to inflationary expectations getting entrenched. It also highlighted the resilience of the economy and buoyant sentiments. The RBI’s surveys show that the central bank is right in getting worried about inflationary expectations but not so much about buoyant sentiments. (image) Sticky inflation, sticky expectations The latest round of household inflation expectations show that Indians perceive inflation...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC Decision: Salad Days

      Aug 10, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India Inc records rising cash flows, signs of moderation visible in banking sec...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers