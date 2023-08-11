Chart of the Day: The message from RBI’s surveys

In the latest monetary policy statement on August 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged the risks from persistent high food inflation leading to inflationary expectations getting entrenched. It also highlighted the resilience of the economy and buoyant sentiments. The RBI’s surveys show that the central bank is right in getting worried about inflationary expectations but not so much about buoyant sentiments. (image) Sticky inflation, sticky expectations The latest round of household inflation expectations show that Indians perceive inflation...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC Decision: Salad Days
Aug 10, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India Inc records rising cash flows, signs of moderation visible in banking sec...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers