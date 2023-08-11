Chart of the Day: The message from RBI’s surveys

The message from the RBI surveys

In the latest monetary policy statement on August 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged the risks from persistent high food inflation leading to inflationary expectations getting entrenched. It also highlighted the resilience of the economy and buoyant sentiments. The RBI’s surveys show that the central bank is right in getting worried about inflationary expectations but not so much about buoyant sentiments. (image) Sticky inflation, sticky expectations The latest round of household inflation expectations show that Indians perceive inflation...