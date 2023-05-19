Chart of the Day: Term premium has shrunk, a sign of many things

Government bonds and their returns

The spread between the policy repo rate and the most tracked 10-year benchmark government bond yield has shrunk to roughly 50 basis points now, far lower than the 100-150 bps seen in the past five fiscal years. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. This spread or what is also called term premium reflects the amount of compensation an investor wants in order to lock in money for ten years in a fixed income product. An elevated...