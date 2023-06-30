Chart of the Day: Retail loans getting riskier, but banks can handle it

Retail loans show stress but manageable

(image) Retail loans showing stress It is no secret that India’s banks have been madly chasing retail credit for the past several years since companies refrained from borrowing. The retail binge has continued to an extent that the banking regulator seems perturbed. In its latest financial stability report, the Reserve Bank of India highlighted that retail credit grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8 percent from March 2021 to March 2023, almost double the CAGR of...