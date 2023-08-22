Chart of the Day | Rail freight traffic growth decelerates to pre-COVID levels

Exceptional rains in the early part of the monsoon season may have weighed on the freight traffic growth

Freight traffic growth at Indian Railways, a large transporter of commodities in India, has decelerated to pre COVID levels. Volumes in tonnes originating basis increased just 1.5 percent, the slowest expansion in more than two years. See the first chart. On a cumulative basis, traffic increased by a mere 1.2 percent in April-July this year, the slowest expansion since April-July 2016 barring the COVID disruption in 2020. See the second chart. (image) Rail freight traffic Exceptional rains in the early...