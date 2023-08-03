Chart of the Day: PGCIL’s tender pipeline underscores capex revival in power transmission

The power transmission and distribution sector is set for strong recovery ahead. After years of poor capacity addition, FY2023 saw an uptick in order intake by engineering and construction companies in the sector. (image) Chart 1 shows the pronounced weakness in capital expenditure (capex) of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) since FY2020. In fact, capex has been trending lower after it scaled a decadal peak in FY2015 at Rs299 billion (Rs29,900 crore). PGCIL’s capex averaged Rs95billion (Rs9,500 crore)...