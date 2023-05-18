Chart of the Day: Lead prices to rule firm on weak supply

The main reason for high lead prices expected through the coming decade is the rather slow increase in production.

Lead prices are set to rise in the coming years for nearly a decade. Forecasts by BMI- a Fitch Solutions Company- states that it would be the result of strong demand and weak supply. Prices are likely to rule firm, as shown in the Chart, until 2030 and even until 2032 from current levels. (image) Lead consumption will be driven by the auto sector. Although demand would be flattish or sluggish in 2023, it is likely to gain momentum due...