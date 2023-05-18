English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Lead prices to rule firm on weak supply

    Strong demand for lead from the global auto sector along with a relatively slow pace of production ramp up, is expected to support lead prices for nearly a decade

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    May 18, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Lead prices to rule firm on weak supply

    The main reason for high lead prices expected through the coming decade is the rather slow increase in production.

    Lead prices are set to rise in the coming years for nearly a decade. Forecasts by BMI- a Fitch Solutions Company- states that it would be the result of strong demand and weak supply. Prices are likely to rule firm, as shown in the Chart, until 2030 and even until 2032 from current levels. (image) Lead consumption will be driven by the auto sector. Although demand would be flattish or sluggish in 2023, it is likely to gain momentum due...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can BSE attract derivative traders?

      May 17, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electronic manufacturing needs government boost, new challenges for Tata Motors...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers