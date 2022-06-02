Chart of the Day | Is rural distress getting worse?

The silver lining is that things are expected to get better as urban growth takes off, especially in the construction sector and also because a good monsoon is anticipated. (Image by PradeepGaurs/Shutterstock)

Demand for work under the rural employment programme shot up in May, government data show. The number of households demanding work under MGNREGS in May 2022 was 3.08 crore, much higher than the 2.66 crore demanding work under the scheme in May 2021. The number is of course higher than in May 2020, during the depths of the pandemic. But it is also far higher than in May 2019, before the pandemic. The numbers for work demanded under the rural...