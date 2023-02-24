Chart of the Day | Global steel output declines by 3.3 percent in January

Global crude steel output declined by 3.3 percent in January 2023 from a year ago according to the World Steel Association. While the physical output trend has been sloping downwards since May, recent months have seen a sequential improvement in output (see chart: Crude Steel Output). (image) The economic effects of the war and higher energy costs continue to be visible in Europe, which saw a 15.2 percent decline in the EU block while the rest of Europe too saw...