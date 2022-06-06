English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | Global food inflation tapers

    The FAO’s food price index fell for the second consecutive month but is still sharply above the level it was before Russia invaded Ukraine

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    June 06, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
    Chart of the Day | Global food inflation tapers

    A thread that runs through the narration of reasons is demand for food products stepping down in response to the sharp increase in prices. (Representative Image)

    It’s the kind of news that will bring relief not only to governments and central banks, whose job it is to keep prices in check, but also the average person on the street. Global food inflation fell by 0.6 percent in May over April, which may not seem like much but still brings relief in these inflationary times. For India, a decline in edible oil prices matters since it imports a majority of its cooking oil requirement. However, the increase...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services sport a smile

      Jun 3, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, auto sales rev up, how to ride interest rate swings, 9:30 straddle trade demystified, and more   

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers