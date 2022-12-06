English
    Chart of the Day | Global food inflation heads for a fall

    The FAO food price index was only marginally higher in November compared to a year ago. The trend appears to be flat at the moment, but a high base effect will see it decline over a year ago in early 2023

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    December 06, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    If the current trend in the FAO Food Price Index holds, then it’s likely to start reporting a year on year decline in January. A high base effect will kick in from February onwards, resulting in a relatively sharp decline over a year ago and last for around five months. This will happen even if the index remains more or less at these levels but if an unexpected situation causes a flare-up in prices, then the picture can change. (image)...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers