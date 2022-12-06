Chart of the Day | Global food inflation heads for a fall

If the current trend in the FAO Food Price Index holds, then it’s likely to start reporting a year on year decline in January. A high base effect will kick in from February onwards, resulting in a relatively sharp decline over a year ago and last for around five months. This will happen even if the index remains more or less at these levels but if an unexpected situation causes a flare-up in prices, then the picture can change. (image)...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What will it take to revive animal spirits?
Dec 5, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India to quality check its imported goods, collegium issue a bone of contention, fissures in US-EU unity, India needs specific agenda for Global South at G20, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers