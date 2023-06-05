Chart of the Day | Global food inflation brings good tidings

In edible oils, sharp declines are seen in soya and palm oil where falling import values play a key role

The news from food prices continues to gladden the heart of consumers and policymakers alike. The FAO’s Food Price Index fell by 2.6 percent in May over the preceding month's and by 21 percent over its year ago levels. (image) The fall would have been sharper but for an increase in sugar prices, which is up by nearly a third over a year ago. Concerns over El-Nino’s effect on the sugarcane crop in 2023, lower output in key producing countries...