Chart of the Day | Global edible oil prices flash a red signal for India

Global food prices rose sharply in July over June, showed the FAO's Food Price Index

An unexpected increase in edible oil prices is a warning that a fall in food prices can’t be taken for granted. After falling for two successive months, the FAO Food Price Index rose by 1.3 percent sequentially, although it’s still 11.8 percent lower compared to a year ago. (image) If you look at the four sub-components that we track, then three of them have actually declined sequentially—sugar is down by 3.9 percent, cereals by 0.5 percent and dairy by 0.4...