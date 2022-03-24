Chart of the Day | China’s steel output slump continues

China continued to drag down global steel output in February, for the second month in a row. China’s crude steel output decline by 10 percent over a year ago, and by 9.6 percent sequentially. Since China produces around half of global steel, overall steel output was down by 5.7 percent in February. Among the large producers, India, USA and Iran saw output grow. The ‘Crude Steel Output’ chart alongside plots steel output produced in China and the rest of the...