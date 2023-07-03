English
    Chart of the Day | China’s slowdown galvanises zinc bears

    A growing surplus on the one hand and demand worries on the other are dulling the metal's outlook 

    July 03, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
    In 2023 so far, domestic zinc prices are down by a fifth in value and China’s continuing economic troubles are likely to keep up the pressure

    A slowdown in China’s manufacturing activity was visible in June as well, with the Caixin manufacturing PMI slipping to 50.5 from 50.9 in the previous month. That’s close to the half-way mark that separates an expansion from a contraction. It’s no wonder then that prices of industrial prices are getting pummelled and zinc is among the unfortunate ones. In 2023 so far, domestic zinc prices are down by a fifth in value and China’s continuing economic troubles are likely to...

