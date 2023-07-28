Chart of the Day: CASA deposits to make banks sweat

Low-cost CASA deposits of banks

(image) CASA ratio of banks in Q1 have plummeted If the first quarter results of banks are anything to go by, low-cost deposits would be hard to come by for lenders. Of the eleven odd banks that have released their quarterly performance, ten reported a fall in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits. Banks of all sizes, big, mid-sized and small, reported a fall in CASA deposits. A loss of low-cost deposits spells trouble for margins in the...