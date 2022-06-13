Chart of the Day | Asia’s inflation headwinds gathering force

While global food inflation has risen sharply, the spillover effects are seen with a lag, due to government measures, says Nomura. (Representative Image)

Inflation in Asia is picking up pace on the back of higher food and energy costs. With the share of food higher than in Europe/US and many countries being net food importers, the risks of a spike in food inflation are skewed to the upside, points out a monthly economic note by Nomura Global Economics. The chart alongside shows how much food and energy contribute to inflation and it’s evident that it’s relatively higher in Asia. (image) While global food...