Chart of the Day: As pandemic faded, manufacturing gained pace in October

The Indian manufacturing sector expanded at its strongest pace in seven months in October, shows the IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI. Fears of growth being stymied on account of shortages of inputs have been belied. The Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.9, on top of a 53.7 reading for September. A reading above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month. (image) Commenting on the survey results, Pollyanna de Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said, ‘With companies gearing up for...