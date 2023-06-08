English
    Chart of the Day: Are Indian equities overvalued?

    Indian equities are up 7 per cent since April taking the Mcap-to-GDP ratio into a modestly overvalued zone

    Vatsala Kamat
    June 08, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    There was no sharp reaction in market due to RBI policy meet outcome as the central bank announcement were on expected lines.

    On Wednesday, just a day ahead of the credit policy, Indian equity markets rallied conveying expectations of improving domestic macroeconomic conditions. While the BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) closed beyond the critical 63,000-mark, the Nifty too shot past the 18,600 resistance levels. Markets are northbound. The Nifty 50 has risen about 7 per cent since April 1. But are Indian equities are overvalued? One of the indicators is the market capitalization (Mcap)-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio. Popularised by investment guru Warren Buffett, the...

