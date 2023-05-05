English
    Chart of the Day: A dark decade for industrial credit

    Part of this sharp deceleration was due to de-leveraging by corporates after undergoing massive stress on their balance sheets

    Aparna Iyer
    May 05, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: A dark decade for industrial credit

    Bankers have indicated that demand for credit from companies is still weak but slowly reviving (Representative image)

    The past 10 years were a dark period for industrial credit. Bank credit to companies of all sizes and hues has plummeted since 2012-13. As the above chart shows, even as non-food credit has grown loans to industry stagnated. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), credit to industry dropped from about 22 percent to as low as 12 percent in 2022-23. If we look at the share of industry loans in the overall non-food credit of the...

