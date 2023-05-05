Chart of the Day: A dark decade for industrial credit

Bankers have indicated that demand for credit from companies is still weak but slowly reviving (Representative image)

The past 10 years were a dark period for industrial credit. Bank credit to companies of all sizes and hues has plummeted since 2012-13. As the above chart shows, even as non-food credit has grown loans to industry stagnated. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), credit to industry dropped from about 22 percent to as low as 12 percent in 2022-23. If we look at the share of industry loans in the overall non-food credit of the...