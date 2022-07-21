Central banks pivot from ‘Whatever it Takes’ to ‘Whatever it Breaks’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, center, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Investment activity is thus expected to strengthen, driven by rising capacity utilisation, government’s capex push and deleveraged corporate balance sheets.

Globally, central banks have been under pressure to act in the face of surging and persistent inflation, which has upended the 40 years of the Great Moderation and threatens a return to a 1970s like high inflation and low growth period. If the motto was “Whatever it Takes” made famous by Mario Draghi in his ECB heydays and embraced by central banks across the world , now the motto is turning towards “Whatever It Breaks“, that is control inflation...