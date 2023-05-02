Census of water bodies maps gold mines of tomorrow

The census enumerates 1.2 million water bodies out of which over a million are used for pisciculture, over 3 lakhs for irrigation, over 2 lakhs for ground water recharge and 2 lakhs for domestic living

India’s first census of water bodies – those which are bounded and not flowing -- is a landmark in seeking to manage the country’s water resources. Getting it right will determine whether the country will continue to prosper and grow or slowly become a desert as did the Indus Valley Civilisation which some experts believe died as the Saraswati river dried up. Foremost to remember is the stark reality that the country’s ground water reserves are getting depleted even as...