    Celsius Network founder withdrew $10mn ahead of bankruptcy

    Scrutiny of Alex Mashinsky grows after crypto lender was left with hole in balance sheet

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 4, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Representative image

    Kadhim Shubber in London Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10mn from the crypto lender just weeks before the company froze customer accounts as it spiralled towards bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. The withdrawals of crypto by Mashinsky in May came as customers were pulling their assets from the company in large numbers, spooked by the turbulence in crypto markets and concerns about Celsius’s financial health. Celsius froze withdrawals on June 12, leaving hundreds of thousands of retail investors...

