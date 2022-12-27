Carmakers quietly cut ties with China in supply chain shake-up

Dec 27, 2022 / 11:40 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

International groups have now launched a quiet yet concerted effort to cut their reliance on China’s sprawling network of components makers. (Representative image)

Peter Campbell in London, Eri Sugiura in Tokyo and Edward White in Seoul Over the past 20 years, China has risen from obscurity to become a global leader in the car parts industry. Its growth was fuelled by European and American carmakers that farmed out the production of an increasing number of their components to China to save costs and establish links with the world’s largest car market. But international groups have now launched a quiet yet concerted effort to cut their...