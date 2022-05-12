Can Xi Jinping vanquish COVID without crushing China’s economy?

May 12, 2022 / 12:50 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Xi Jinping (File photo)

Sun Yu in Zhengzhou and Tom Mitchell in Singapore If the world’s second-largest economy shows any sign of recovery from its COVID-induced slump, Wang Neng should be among the first to know. But so far, he sees few indications of that. Like many small businesses in China, Wang’s cement mixing station in central Henan province has been hit hard by controversial lockdowns in dozens of cities ordered by President Xi Jinping to stamp out outbreaks of the Omicron variant. Two months after...