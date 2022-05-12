English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Can Xi Jinping vanquish COVID without crushing China’s economy?

    Despite the intensifying economic pain, few expect Xi to relax his zero-COVID campaign before securing an unprecedented third term

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 12, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Can Xi Jinping vanquish COVID without crushing China’s economy?

    Xi Jinping (File photo)

    Sun Yu in Zhengzhou and Tom Mitchell in Singapore If the world’s second-largest economy shows any sign of recovery from its COVID-induced slump, Wang Neng should be among the first to know. But so far, he sees few indications of that. Like many small businesses in China, Wang’s cement mixing station in central Henan province has been hit hard by controversial lockdowns in dozens of cities ordered by President Xi Jinping to stamp out outbreaks of the Omicron variant. Two months after...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Cryptos are jumping from one crisis to another

      May 11, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Metal rollercoaster, FM’s rescue act, what OECD pointers say, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers