    Can RBI quell India’s inflation? 

    Much of the current inflation is directly caused by factors outside monetary control. A rapid increase in short-term rates and a speedy withdrawal of banking liquidity might do little to alleviate inflation, while impacting investment and job creation

    Ananth Narayan
    June 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Can RBI quell India’s inflation? 

    Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raised their estimate of India’s fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 6.7%, a full one percentage point higher than their previous estimate two months ago. Given the trends in energy and commodity prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, continued strains in global supply chains, and the incomplete pass through of much of these increased costs, our actual FY23 inflation could well cross 7%. Since 2016, when India...

