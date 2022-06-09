Can RBI quell India’s inflation? 

Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raised their estimate of India’s fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 6.7%, a full one percentage point higher than their previous estimate two months ago. Given the trends in energy and commodity prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, continued strains in global supply chains, and the incomplete pass through of much of these increased costs, our actual FY23 inflation could well cross 7%. Since 2016, when India...