Can Modi magic help India reap Indo-Pacific gains? 

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touches PM Modi's feet at the airport. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@@Ra_THORe).

Highlights Prime Minister Modi gets a rousing welcome in Papua New Guinea and Australia World leaders are charmed by Modi’s charisma India wants to leverage Modi’s popularity for a greater Indo-Pacific role New Delhi reaching out to Pacific island states to counter China’s influence A trade deal with Australia can boost India’s position in Indo-Pacific If a global popularity index could be constructed for the current world leaders, Narendra Modi would be among the top few, if not at the pole position. The way US...