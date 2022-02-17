Can Jay Powell build consensus at a divided Federal Reserve?

Feb 17, 2022 / 11:59 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell

Colby Smith in New York At the start of the pandemic, US central bank officials were united on the need to shore up the world’s largest economy and stave off a financial crisis by slashing interest rates to zero and buying trillions of dollars of assets. But as the Federal Reserve prepares to unwind that unprecedented monetary support in the face of surging inflation, divisions have emerged among its policymakers over how — and how quickly — to withdraw the stimulus...