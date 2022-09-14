Can Colgate’s new chief pull a growth rabbit out of the hat?

Colgate Palmolive India

If Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s shareholders had bought the Nifty FMCG basket five years ago, they would be sitting on gains of 73 percent compared to the 44 percent the oral care stock has returned. Or if they had played safe and bought the sector bellwether Hindustan Unilever, their gains would equal 108 percent. Colgate’s long continuing underperformance is a bother to investors but they would be holding on to one hope. Prabha Narasimhan, formerly an executive director at HUL, took over...