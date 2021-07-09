MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers' MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
Cabinet Reshuffle | What's in store for Big Tech?

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s replacement might well keep a lower profile, but tighten the screws further without creating quite as many controversies

Prosenjit Datta
July 09, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Twitter (Representative image)

Should Twitter and Facebook/WhatsApp feel a bit relieved now that Ravi Shankar Prasad has been replaced as the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology? After all, Prasad had very public spats with the social media giants over multiple issues. He was very vocal about his displeasure, particularly about what he saw as Twitter’s open defiance in complying with the Indian government’s wishes. The sub text always was that neither social media giant was doing enough to curb people opposing...

