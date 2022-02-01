Budget energises the EV ecosystem

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 'green bonds' for 'green infrastructure' (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

The government’s intent to move away from fossil fuel in transportation came through clearly in the Union Budget 2022-23. A big step ahead for driving electric vehicle sales is the formulation of a battery swapping policy, which will standardise the battery packs used in electric vehicles (EVs) across manufacturers. It is well-conceived in overcoming the big hurdle of setting up charging stations in urban areas, where space is a constraint and comes at a premium. Further, existing and older...