Budget Chart of the Day | Subsidy spends back on the rise

In the years leading up to the pandemic, the central government had reined in subsidy expenditure, thanks to deregulation of fuel prices, plugging in leakages and also benign oil prices. As the chart shows, from FY15 to FY20, subsidy expenses remained between Rs 2.2 - 2.7 lakh crore. As a percentage of GDP, they had been steadily coming down. (image) (in Rs crore) The pandemic changed all that and subsidy has begun to climb up again. In FY21, central subsidies accounted for...