Budget Chart of the Day: A sorry track record in healthcare spending

(Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

With the Omicron strain of the coronavirus raging in the country, the spotlight has again shifted to India’s health infrastructure and how much the country has spent on healthcare. Chart 1 shows the combined healthcare spending of the Centre and states. Spending has inched up in recent years. The sharp increase in spending in 2020-21 can be attributed, to an extent, to the COVID-19 pandemic. While spending has increased in absolute terms in the budgeted estimates for 2021-22, it has...