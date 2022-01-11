MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Chart of the Day: A sorry track record in healthcare spending

Although spending on health has improved, it is among the lowest in the world

Moneycontrol Opinion
January 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Budget Chart of the Day: A sorry track record in healthcare spending

(Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

With the Omicron strain of the coronavirus raging in the country, the spotlight has again shifted to India’s health infrastructure and how much the country has spent on healthcare. Chart 1 shows the combined healthcare spending of the Centre and states. Spending has inched up in recent years. The sharp increase in spending in 2020-21 can be attributed, to an extent, to the COVID-19 pandemic. While spending has increased in absolute terms in the budgeted estimates for 2021-22, it has...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stock markets look beyond near-term worries

    Jan 10, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    In today’s edition:​ GDP estimates. India's fiscal health, DMart, IT Q3 earnings, Equitas, Anand Rathi, supply chain outlook and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers